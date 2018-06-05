  • Man sentenced for Hill District homicide

    PITTSBURGH - The man convicted for the shooting death of a man in the Hill District has been sentenced. 

    Jenkins Everett will spend up to 17 years behind bars for shooting and killing Eric Bivins.

    Everett is already serving 5 years for an unrelated crime. 

    Investigators found Bivin’s body behind a retaining wall in a wooded area near Mohawk Street in June 2016. Witnesses told police they don’t know why Everett shot Bivins.   

