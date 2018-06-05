Man sentenced for Hill District homicide

PITTSBURGH - The man convicted for the shooting death of a man in the Hill District has been sentenced.
Related Headlines
Jenkins Everett will spend up to 17 years behind bars for shooting and killing Eric Bivins.
Everett is already serving 5 years for an unrelated crime.
Investigators found Bivin’s body behind a retaining wall in a wooded area near Mohawk Street in June 2016. Witnesses told police they don’t know why Everett shot Bivins.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of Carrick murder investigation, arrest of John Dickinson
- President Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- CDC: 5 dead, close to 200 sick in worst E. coli outbreak since 2006
- VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in Washington Co.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}