Man sentenced for strangling, raping 60-year-old woman in her home

    NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of attacking a 60-year-old woman in her home was sentenced on Tuesday.

    Richard Betonte pleaded guilty to rape, burglary and strangulation in the Washington County Courthouse.

    In April, he broke into the woman's home in North Strabane Township around 3:30 a.m. while she was sleeping.

    The violent attack lasted 90 minutes with the victim's head wrapped in a bedsheet.

    Prosecutors said the plea deal kept the victim from having to testify. 

