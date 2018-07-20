Man sentenced in child porn case leaves couples without photographer before weddings

A local wedding photographer was just convicted and sentenced to prison on federal child pornography charges.
Jeffrey Valenta was sentenced to 60 months in prison
Now, there are several brides and grooms without a wedding photographer and without their money after booking and paying Valenta.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to one of those brides, and trying to get answers about what they can do now, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
