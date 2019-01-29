  • Man sentenced to prison for possessing, distributing child porn

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for his conviction on felony charges related to child pornography.

    Joshua Pottle, 37, was found guilty of all charges by a jury in October.

    Agents with the attorney general’s office raided Pottle's New Kensington home and discovered 10,000 video files with suspected child porn on a computer, according to authorities.

    Pottle referred to himself as a collector, according to investigators.

    He has also been on the Megan’s Law Registry since 2001 following a conviction on aggravated indecent assault.

    “This is an egregious case – the defendant is a repeat child predator who has continued to engage in behavior that harms children. We are satisfied with the results from today’s sentencing -- which will take a predator off the streets for a long time,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “My office will investigate and prosecute anyone we uncover who sexually abuses children to the fullest extent of the law.”

