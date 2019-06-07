  • Man sentenced to probation for shooting 2 dogs, killing 1

    GLASSPORT, Pa. - A man charged with shooting two dogs, killing one of them, has been sentenced to probation.

    Quincy Cowans pleaded guilty Thursday to the December 2018 shooting at the Glassport Dump. The dog that survived the shooting lost an eye.

    A judge sentenced Cowans to 5 years of probation and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution, part of which will cover the medical treatment for the surviving dog.  He is also prohibited from owning animals of any kind for the next 10 years.

