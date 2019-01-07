PITTSBURGH - A man was shot three times early Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. along Liberty Avenue.
Related Headlines
According to investigators, it is believed there was a confrontation before the man was shot while walking on the sidewalk near the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said someone at a bar heard gunshots and called 911. Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene.
The man who was shot was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.
Police blocked off the intersection of Smithfield Street and Liberty Avenue.
TRENDING NOW:
- 165 neglected German shepherds rescued from Georgia property, officials say
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Video resurfaces of Drake kissing underage girl onstage
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}