  • Man shot 3 times in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot three times early Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. along Liberty Avenue.

    According to investigators, it is believed there was a confrontation before the man was shot while walking on the sidewalk near the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

    Police said someone at a bar heard gunshots and called 911. Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene.

    The man who was shot was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

    Police blocked off the intersection of Smithfield Street and Liberty Avenue. 

