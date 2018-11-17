Man shot by woman during domestic dispute, police say

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a domestic dispute Saturday morning, police said.
The incident happened along Lakemont Drive in South Fayette Township.
Police from several department on scene of the shooting along Lakemont Drive in South Fayette Township neighbors tell me a woman fired several shots at a man #wpxi pic.twitter.com/KQZrJFTAOu— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 17, 2018
Police said that it started as a verbal domestic dispute around 8:30 a.m. and escalated when the woman shot the man.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were kids in the home at the time.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 the woman was shooting down the street at the car as the man drove away.
Our photographer saw shell casings outside the home in the driveway.
