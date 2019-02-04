PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was critically wounded when he was shot and dragged by a vehicle early Monday morning outside a bar in Penn Hills, police said.
The 26-year-old man was shot shortly after 1 a.m. and was lying in the middle of Verona Road when police arrived.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is following the investigation into the shooting -- the second outside a bar on the same road in about a week -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Investigators said the man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle, and he was then dragged along the road.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Before the shooting, the victim was at H's Bar & Grill with a friend, police said.
UPDATE: police say the victim of the Penn Hills shooting is 26 and in critical condition. He was at H’s bar before someone in a car shot him outside. No suspects yet. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LYNDnbxLAA— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 4, 2019
Evidence markers were seen in the middle of the street as detectives searched the bar’s parking lot.
Police have not determined a motive and said they have not identified any suspects.
On Jan. 26, a shooting outside another bar on the same road left a man dead.
