MIDLAND BOROUGH, Pa. - A man was shot during an argument late Wednesday night in Midland Borough, police said.
Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. to Midland Heights and found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in his midsection.
Investigators said the victim was shot after an argument with 52-year-old John Parsons, who was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.
Parsons is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
