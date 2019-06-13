  • Man shot during argument in Beaver County

    MIDLAND BOROUGH, Pa. - A man was shot during an argument late Wednesday night in Midland Borough, police said.

    Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. to Midland Heights and found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in his midsection.

    Investigators said the victim was shot after an argument with 52-year-old John Parsons, who was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.

    Parsons is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

