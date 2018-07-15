Police are looking for a person who they said fired shots at a car on the Parkway East early Sunday morning.
The suspect pulled up alongside a vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim's car near Oakland and Second Avenue around 12:15 a.m., according to police.
The driver, Rarnonte Scott, 19, was shot in the thigh and calf and then drove himself to UPMC Mercy.
Police said the driver was in possession of 16 stamp bags of heroin.
The passenger in the car, Shammond Sewell, 19, was not injured.
Police are still investigating.
