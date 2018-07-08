  • Man shot in chest in Hazelwood

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

    Officers responded to an emergency call on Gertrude Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

    They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

    He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

    No arrests have been made.

