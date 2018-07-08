Man shot in chest in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood.
Officers responded to an emergency call on Gertrude Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.
No arrests have been made.
