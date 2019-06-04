WILKINSBURG, Pa. - K-9 units were brought in to help investigate a shooting and apparent robbery early Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg, police said.
A Channel 11 photographer could see dogs searching the woods near Laketon Road, where police were called shortly before 5 a.m. after a man was shot.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation that has neighbors on edge -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
The 49-year-old man was found inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father charged with murder of 7-year-old found encased in concrete-filled dog carrier
- 3 people arrested, 4th sought after shooting in McKeesport
- Health Department issues alert for vendor at Pittsburgh Taco Festival
- VIDEO: Local man with weeks to live caught in fight over health insurance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}