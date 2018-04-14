  • Man shot in the head, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    A man was shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood late Friday night.

    The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Cliff Street around 10 p.m., police said.

    Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    No other details were immediately available.

    We're working to learn more information about the shooting, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the head, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain to return this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police shoot, kill man wanted for slaying of trombone player

  • Headline Goes Here

    One lane of Commercial Street, Forward Avenue reopens following landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    55 miles of road-paving projects to begin Monday