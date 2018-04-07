Man shot, injured while driving on I-376

A man was shot while driving on a major roadway early Saturday.
Police said a 25-year-old man was driving east on Interstate 376 when he was shot multiple times.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Exit 74.
According to police, the man suffered injuries on his left side after multiple shots were fired at the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The man was treated and released from the hospital.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
