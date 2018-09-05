  • Man shot inside local bar had never met alleged attacker

    CHICORA, Pa. - A Butler County man is undergoing surgery Wednesday after being shot in the chest Sunday morning.

    Heath Schrecengost of Karns City was out celebrating his girlfriend’s 21st birthday inside a Chicora bar.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gary Ellenberger came in carrying a sawed off shotgun, walked up to the victim and shot him in the chest.

    Police told Channel 11 the two did not know each other and had no interaction.

    To help them with medical expenses, CLICK HERE.

