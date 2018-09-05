Man shot inside local bar had never met alleged attacker

CHICORA, Pa. - A Butler County man is undergoing surgery Wednesday after being shot in the chest Sunday morning.
Heath Schrecengost of Karns City was out celebrating his girlfriend’s 21st birthday inside a Chicora bar.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gary Ellenberger came in carrying a sawed off shotgun, walked up to the victim and shot him in the chest.
Police told Channel 11 the two did not know each other and had no interaction.
