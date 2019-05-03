  • Man shot inside vehicle in Duquesne

    Updated:

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Duquesne.

    Investigators said they got a call for a shooting at the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Grant Street just after 10:30 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When officers got there, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. There is no word on his condition. 

    Police haven't released any information on a suspect. 

    WPXI’s Erin Clarke is headed to the scene.  Watch for the latest on Channel 11 News at Noon.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories