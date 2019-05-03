DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Duquesne.
Investigators said they got a call for a shooting at the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Grant Street just after 10:30 a.m.
When officers got there, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. There is no word on his condition.
Police haven't released any information on a suspect.
