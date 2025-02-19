Man shot, killed in Hill District identified

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hill District Thursday night, according to police.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 9:40 p.m.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

When police arrived, they said they found a Terrance Jerome Jones, Jr., 21, shot multiple times in the chest in the doorway of an apartment complex.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Cox Media Group