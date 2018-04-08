A man was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg on Saturday.
Dispatchers were notified of an unresponsive man in an alley in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said shots were heard in the area around 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
