MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in McKeesport.
First responders found the man near an auto body shop in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue around 3:15 p.m, Allegheny County Police said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating. A large amount of blood could be seen at the scene.
We're working to learn more details about this breaking story
