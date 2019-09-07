0 Man shot, killed outside of Jeannette High School football game

JEANNETTE, Pa. - One person was shot and killed outside of Jeannette's McKee Stadium during a high school football game, according to our partners at the Trib.

Investigators are marking shell casings with evidence markers @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5nBh6EWzG4 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 7, 2019

The game against Imani Christian Academy ended early and fans were kept inside the stadium as police investigated.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, there was a verbal argument between Dameian Williams and another person. A gun was then discharged, the bullet hitting Williams. Officials said he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jeannette superintendent sent Channel 11 a statement:

"With approximately 4:00 minutes remaining in the football game between the Jeannette Jayhawks and Imani Christian at Jeannette McKee Stadium, a call of shots fired outside of the top stadium gate was reported by Jeannette High School Principal Joseph Baker. Immediate action was taken by the Jeannette Police Department, stadium security and district administrators to secure the impacted area and relocate the players, coaches, band and cheerleaders to a safe location. Patrons were directed to exit the stadium opposite the affected area while a perimeter was secured near the incident. Within minutes, responding agencies identified one shooting victim and a suspect was taken into custody immediately by the Jeannette Police Department. Once the perimeter was secured and the location was deemed safe, a systematic evacuation of all of the event participants began. It must be stressed that the event did not involve any students from either participating school. At this time the incident continues to be under investigation by the Jeannette Police Department."

"The School District will be releasing additional information to all district parents Saturday and Sunday regarding the steps we will be taking to ensure our student’s safety and counseling services that will be available for all of our students and staff."

