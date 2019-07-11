  • Man shot, killed when he answers a knock at the front door

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning when he answered a knock at the door, according to Allegheny County Police.

    The 20-year-old man was at home with family members when the shooting happened on East 16th Street just after 9 a.m.

    The shooter took off before police got there and police are working to determine the shooter's identity and motive.

    Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories