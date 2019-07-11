HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning when he answered a knock at the door, according to Allegheny County Police.
The 20-year-old man was at home with family members when the shooting happened on East 16th Street just after 9 a.m.
The shooter took off before police got there and police are working to determine the shooter's identity and motive.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings in effect as rounds of rain, storms hit area
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Flooding closing roads, causing delays across area
- Judge decides to send suspect in 8-year-old's stabbing death back to Pa. today
- VIDEO: Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}