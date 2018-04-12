  • Man shot multiple times found on front porch

    A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday night, police said.

    The 38-year-old man was found shot on a front porch of a home in the 2900 block of Palm Green Avenue in McKeesport.

    We're working to learn the identity of the victim and the motive for the shooting, for Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 a.m.

    Police said the suspect and the victim were shooting at each other.

    A neighbor told Channel 11 the  woman who lived inside the home where the man was found shot was a friend of his.

    Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

    Neighbors nearby said they heard the gunshots and called police.

