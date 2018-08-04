  • Man shot multiple times in front of convenience store

    RANKIN, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near a convenience store in Rankin on Saturday

    Rankin police responded to multiple calls for shots fired around 3:52 p.m., according to investigators.

    Investigators said when they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot near the Super Stop convenience store on Kenmawr Avenue.

    Police said the man was shot while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot. 

    The man was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

    Police said they have a person of interest, but the investigation is ongoing. 

