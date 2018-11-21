  • Man shot multiple times in North Braddock

    Updated:

    A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Braddock Tuesday evening.

    Dispatchers were notified around 8:10 p.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of Jones Avenue, police said. 

    Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times.

    He was transported to a local trauma hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

    Police said at this point in their investigation, it appears this shooting is connected to Monday's shooting, which happened in the same area.

    Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories