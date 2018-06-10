MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mount Oliver early Sunday morning.
Multiple calls came into 911 at 4:07 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Church Street, according to police.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said.
Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
