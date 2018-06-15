  • Man shot, runs to nearby apartment for help

    PITTSBURGH - A shooting Thursday evening rocked a Pittsburgh neighborhood in which a lot of children play outside.

    Police swarmed Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights after the victim ran into a home for help.

    The man is reportedly in very critical condition after being shot in the leg.

    "I don’t know who it was. I don’t know what happened. I walked out my door and I seen this," said Beverly Cheatom, a nearby resident.

    "The victim was actually inside one of the apartments," said Alicia George, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety. "This is also a wooded area. We are truly combing this area right now."

    Police have not released the victim's name and are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

    "I’m very much concerned about the kids and the neighborhood in which I’m in," Cheatom said. 

    A community fun day is set for Saturday and will still happen as planned. City leaders are planning to be there.

     
     

