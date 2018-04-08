NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators are working to learn why a man was shot and killed inside his sister's home in Armstrong County.
According to a news release, David Claypool, 49, died after being shot in the abdomen at a North Buffalo Township home.
His sister lives where the shooting happened on Sisterville Road.
No charges have been filed.
Pennsylvania State Police are working with the Armstrong County District Attorney's Office and Coroner's Office in the investigation.
Claypool's manner of death is still pending.
