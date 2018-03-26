SOUTH OAKLAND, Pa. - A man has been found shot to death on a South Oakland street.
According to Pittsburgh police, what happened on Ward Street Monday afternoon appears to be isolated.
There are no suspects in custody.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is on scene and is working to get more information for both wpxi.com, as well as Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
