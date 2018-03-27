0 Man shot to death near Schenley Park identified

PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death in South Oakland Monday afternoon, not far from Schenley Park.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 24-year old Hasan Ishmae Abdul-Rabb.

But the details of how he ended up there remain a mystery.

There is a lot of University of Pittsburgh student housing on Ward Street and residents say it is typically quiet.

It's also a couple of blocks away from the campus.

Police are still searching for a suspect and neighbors are wondering where the shooting even happened.

Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 that just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers got a call about a body laying in the street.

When they got there, they found Abdul-Rabb shot at least once.

He died at the scene and it is still unclear where he was shot.

Man found shot to death in South Oakland. Search for suspect and motive ongoing. Talking to neighbors nearby. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/Mhg5VAcgGJ — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 27, 2018

"We are just trying to get to the bottom of how this body ended up here on the street," said Alicia George with the Pittsburgh police.

As questions swirl over the actual shooting location, Pittsburgh police say there is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.

