PITTSBURGH - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot while answering the door at a home in Knoxville early Wednesday.
Investigators said the victim was shot in the ankle as he walked onto the porch of a home on Moore Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
The victim is in stable condition, police said.
There were other people inside the home at the time, but no one was injured, police said.
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.
