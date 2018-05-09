  • Man shot while answering door in Knoxville

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot while answering the door at a home in Knoxville early Wednesday. 

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said the victim was shot in the ankle as he walked onto the porch of a home on Moore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. 

    The victim is in stable condition, police said.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    There were other people inside the home at the time, but no one was injured, police said. 

    Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.  

    Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800. 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot while answering door in Knoxville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping an eye on delays and drive times Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot to death between 2 homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Unidentified assailants shoot, wound Montenegrin journalist

  • Headline Goes Here

    McKees Rocks wants Pittsburgh to fix bridge riddled with potholes