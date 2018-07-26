  • 1 critically injured after being shot at Penn Hills bus stop

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are trying to figure out who shot a man while he was waiting to catch a bus.

    It happened on Overbrook Road shortly after 5 a.m.

    What investigators are saying about the person responsible, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. 

    The man was waiting for a bus when he was shot and managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories