1 critically injured after being shot at Penn Hills bus stop

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are trying to figure out who shot a man while he was waiting to catch a bus.
It happened on Overbrook Road shortly after 5 a.m.
What investigators are saying about the person responsible, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
The man was waiting for a bus when he was shot and managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, young son unresponsive when pulled from house fire
- Thomas Town to debut at Kennywood Friday
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown arrives at Steelers training camp in helicopter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}