    DUQUESNE, Pa. - A man was shot early Wednesday morning while walking home from a bar in Duquesne, police said.

    The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at Grant Avenue and South Seventh Street. Crime scene tape and evidence markers were seen outside a Food Mart convenience store.

    Police said the man, 33, was on his way home from Safari Club when he was shot.

    Further information was not immediately available.

