Man sought after barricading himself inside home with baby

    PITTSBURGH - A man barricaded himself inside a home with a 1-year-old Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.

    A SWAT team was called shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Bedford Avenue.

    Investigators said a man and woman got into a physical altercation. The woman left the home, leaving the baby inside with the man.

    It’s unclear whether the man was armed, police said.

    SWAT officers went into the home and found the baby unharmed, but the man fled.

