STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 10:15 A.M.
Sources tell Channel 11 they're looking for 42-year-old Jamar Ray Allen. Police say he is wanted for questioning and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police believe he's driving a maroon or burgundy Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania registration tag KKW8195.
Police said one person is dead in a double shooting Stowe Township Wednesday morning.
Investigators tell Channel 11 a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were found shot in an apartment building in the 1100 block of Island Avenue just after 7 a.m.
Investigators said the woman died and the teen is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
#BreakingNews County Police confirm a 39 year old woman and her 15 year old daughter were shot in this apt building in Stowe Twp. The mother died. The teen is in critical but stable condition. No suspects as of now pic.twitter.com/Kbhx7uXBzY— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 11, 2018
Witnesses told Channel 11 they woke up to the sound of gunshots then saw police outside the apartment.
We're working to find out if investigators have a suspect.
WPXI's Lori Houy is on the scene working to find more about what led up to to the shooting.
