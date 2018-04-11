  • Man sought for questioning in shooting that killed woman, wounded daughter

    Updated:

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 10:15 A.M.

    Sources tell Channel 11 they're looking for 42-year-old Jamar Ray Allen.  Police say he is wanted for questioning and should be considered armed and dangerous.  

    Police believe he's driving a maroon or burgundy Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania registration tag KKW8195. 

    PREVIOUS STORY

    Police said one person is dead in a double shooting Stowe Township Wednesday morning.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were found shot in an apartment building in the 1100 block of Island Avenue just after 7 a.m. 

    Investigators said the woman died and the teen is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.  

    Witnesses told Channel 11 they woke up to the sound of gunshots then saw police outside the apartment. 

    We're working to find out if investigators have a suspect.  

    WPXI’s Lori Houy is on the scene working to find more about what led up to to the shooting.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

