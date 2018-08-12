Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed another Saturday evening in Mercer County.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Willow Village Apartments in Sharon before 5:30 p.m. found Tyrone T. Cornish Jr., 21, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A deputy coroner ruled the death a homicide, police said.
Authorities believe Cornish was shot by Jaylaun Coleman, 18, who they say is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Coleman is asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210.
