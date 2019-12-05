0 Man squeezed through jagged hole to steal candy from Pittsburgh convenience store, police say

PITTSBURGH - The owner of a Pittsburgh convenience store could not believe how police said a man squeezed through a small, jagged hole to steal a large amount of candy.

According to police, the burglary suspect squeezed his way through a hole about the size of a turkey platter to steal from Big Daddy's on Forbes Avenue around 2 a.m. last week.

Police said the man was caught on camera just before he used a cement block to bash his way into the small convenience store.

"I'm not sure how he got through myself, but he got in there and back out it too. I'm just amazed," said Blair Cress, the owner. "He just kept bashing the window till it broke so he could get inside."

Once he got in, Cress said the suspect took almost all of the candy that was on the shelves – leaving only a handful of chocolate bars and tootsie rolls.

Cress said he could have taken lottery tickets, but he never touched them.

Police believe the same man – who has not yet been identified – broke into the attendant area of the Manor Parking Garage that same night.

Investigators said he took all the Pop-Tarts except for the strawberry flavored ones.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

