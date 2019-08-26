PITTSBURGH - A man was walking in the Hill District on Monday when he was stabbed in the back, police said.
Officers said they were called to the 700 block of Webster Terrace just after 4 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the victim walking and talking to medical personnel before he was taken to an area hospital.
Police said they have not made any arrests yet in the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
