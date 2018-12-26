SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after a stabbing at a Fayette County hotel on Christmas Day.
Tre Montel McCargo, 25, died Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Express in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11.
State Police Uniontown are on scene at Holiday Inn Express South Union Township Fayette County for a fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. The actor is in custody. Further details to follow.— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 25, 2018
Troopers said the suspect is in custody, but did not identify her. They also did not specify the relationship between McCargo and the suspect.
