    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after a stabbing at a Fayette County hotel on Christmas Day.

    Tre Montel McCargo, 25, died Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Express in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11.

    Troopers said the suspect is in custody, but did not identify her. They also did not specify the relationship between McCargo and the suspect.

