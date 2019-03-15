  • Man stabs another man during argument in downtown Pittsburgh, police say

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11.

    The stabbing happened near the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue

    Police said there was some sort of argument between two men and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the face.

    The victim struck back, hitting the suspect with a bottle.

    The man that was stabbed was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The suspect taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. 

