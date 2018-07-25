PITTSBURGH - A man wielding two machetes stabbed a Cogo's store employee in Greenfield, according to police.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the store on Beechwood Boulevard.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Thomas Byrne entered through the rear of the building.
Police said that once the suspect got inside the store, he went straight toward the assistant manager and began stabbing him.
Michael Weist, the assistant manager of the store, was stabbed in the thigh and once in the side, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pepperidge Farm Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish Crackers
- 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase
- Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Warning signs of where your teen could be hiding drugs in their bedroom
Two customers, Tobias Coleman and Hunter Croft, tried to help the man, and one of them got hurt in the process. He refused any medical treatment.
Police said Coleman and Croft were able to keep Byrne on the ground until officers arrived.
Cogo’s store employee stabbed by a man wielding two machetes in Greenfield. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/LjuaEZeofj— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 24, 2018
Police said Bryne and Weist know each other.
Bryne told police he stabbed Weist because Weist was "casting multiple spells upon him."
Byrne was treated at Mercy for a cut on his arm and then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
He told officers he thinks he was in the psychiatric unit at a Cleveland hospital and was released three weeks ago.
Weist was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}