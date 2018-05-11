Man steals car from mechanic, leads state police on cross-county chase

A man started a police chase after he stole a car from a mechanic in Butler County .
Police said Anders Svenning, 27, stole the vehicle at Joe’s Auto Repair on East Jefferson Street in Butler.
Svenning allegedly walked in and used the bathroom carrying a large stuffed fox, according to surveillance video captured inside the garage.
The store owner said he will never forget Svenning due to his 6-foot-3 frame.
Butler Police notified nearby agencies the stolen car was heading toward Route 422 shortly after the owner reported the incident Friday morning.
State police located Svenning along Route 422 in Lawrence County, where he bailed out of the moving car and ran into the woods. Police went after him and took him into custody.
According to state police, Svenning first gave a fake name when he was arrested.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was on scene as state police escorted Svenning to jail. He did not speak to reporters regarding the incident.
