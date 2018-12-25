PITTSBURGH - A man is facing several charges this Christmas after police say he stole a gun and aimed it at police.
Pittsburgh police responded to a report of a robbery at a home on Centre Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Officers soon learned that a man had stolen a gun from another man.
When they spotted someone matching the suspect's description, he allegedly pulled a gun, aimed it at the officers and ran.
Police eventually caught up to him, and located the gun nearby, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Larry Sanders, 37, was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.
