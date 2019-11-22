MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man from Altoona was stopped with a loaded handgun Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
A TSA officer saw the gun in the man's backpack as it went through a security X-ray machine. The officer called Allegheny County police, who took the gun and held the man for questioning.
The 9mm handgun, loaded with 15 bullets, is the 34th handgun found by TSA agents this year, which ties the number of firearms caught in 2018.
