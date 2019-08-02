  • Man struck by hit-and-run driver in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, emergency dispatchers said.

    Police were called about 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Seventh Street.

    Fort Duquesne Boulevard is blocked off while police process the scene.

    The victim is believed to be a man who is homeless, according to investigators. He was taken to a hospital.

    Police said there were no witnesses, but there are cameras in the area.

