PITTSBURGH - A man was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Parkway East early Saturday morning, according to police.
It happened around 2 a.m. near the Bates Street exit in South Oakland.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Police said the person driving the tractor-trailer swerved to try to avoid a broken down vehicle in the center lane and struck the man, who was standing in the left lane.
The man was transported to UPMC Mercy with major injuries.
The Parkway East was closed for about three hours.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged with killing 2 people outside gas station
- Humane Society investigation leads to discovery of dead puppy in pet store freezer
- Pennsylvania woman attacked by bear
- VIDEO: Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}