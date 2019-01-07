Man struck, killed on bike by drunk driver honored with memorial ride

CRANBERRY, Pa. - A young man is being remembered nearly two weeks after his death.
Aleksander Teimouri died after being hit by a car in Cranberry Township while riding his bike home from work.
On Sunday, a group of cyclists completed Teimouri's ride home.
"It's truly incredible that they'll come out on this cool day to finish his bike ride which is really touching, and it shows how strong the biking community is," Teimouri's sister, Aryelle Teimouri, said.
How his mother said Aleksander continued to help others even after his life was taken, tonight on 11 at 11.
