  • Man struck, killed while walking on Penn Hills road

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills, authorities said.

    The 37-year-old man was walking in the center of the northbound lane when he was hit shortly before 4 a.m., according to investigators.

    It is unclear why the man was walking in the middle of the lane. Officials said the area of Sandy Creek Road where the accident happened does not have sidewalks and is not well lit.

    The driver stopped and called police. Officers, paramedics and homicide detectives responded.

    A Jeep was seen being towed away while a Channel 11 News crew was at the scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Sandy Creek Road was closed for several hours in both directions between Allegheny River Boulevard and Verona Road.

    Anyone who saw the man prior to the accident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man struck, killed while walking on Penn Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Husband, wife killed in Avalon house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    New dining, entertainment planned for former Sears at Ross Park Mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle blaze at physical therapy office near hospital