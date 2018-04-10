PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills, authorities said.
The 37-year-old man was walking in the center of the northbound lane when he was hit shortly before 4 a.m., according to investigators.
It is unclear why the man was walking in the middle of the lane. Officials said the area of Sandy Creek Road where the accident happened does not have sidewalks and is not well lit.
The driver stopped and called police. Officers, paramedics and homicide detectives responded.
A Jeep was seen being towed away while a Channel 11 News crew was at the scene.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman embalmed alive, given formaldehyde instead of saline in routine surgery
- 2 dead after house fire in Avalon
- YouTube accused of illegally collecting children's data
- VIDEO: Woman in car crushed by tree recalls life-threatening accident
Sandy Creek Road was closed for several hours in both directions between Allegheny River Boulevard and Verona Road.
Anyone who saw the man prior to the accident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}