  • Man surrenders after SWAT situation

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There were tense moments in Homewood when a man barricaded himself inside a home with children inside. 

    It started around 10 p.m. at a home on Everton Avenue.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officers were called to the scene because the man was arguing with the children's mother and grandmother.

    The SWAT team was called in, and after about an hour the man came outside. 

    The children are safe.

    We’re working to find out if the man will face charges for Channel 11 Morning News.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories