0 Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend's 8-year-old son arrested

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man suspected in the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son late Monday night in Union Township, Lawrence County, has been arrested in Youngstown, Ohio, Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday morning.

The arrest of 43-year-old Keith Burley comes after New Castle police were called about 10:30 p.m. Monday to a home on High Street in Union Township, where a large police presence remained Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody in Ohio by U.S. Marshals, police said.

Police said Burley stabbed the boy following a domestic dispute that started in a car.

According to investigators, the dispute involved Burley and his 36-year-old girlfriend, who managed to get out of the car after she was assaulted. Burley then drove away with his girlfriend’s two children to the home, where he fatally stabbed one of them, police said.

The other child, who is 7 years old, was not hurt, authorities said.

Burley is out of jail on parole for a previous homicide for which he was convicted, police said. He was released in March.

Charges are forthcoming in Monday night’s deadly stabbing.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence County have taken over the investigation.

