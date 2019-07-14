PITTSBURGH - A man suspected of sexual assault was arrested early Sunday morning, Pittsburgh police said.
Michael Ponton, 53, of Central Northside, was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Police said the alleged assault happened a few hours before Ponton was arrested.
Ponton is charged with criminal attempted rape, aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and strangulation.
